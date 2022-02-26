Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 583.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $173,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

