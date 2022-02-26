Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 8,427.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 103,491 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Baozun worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Baozun by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Baozun by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 424,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 175,727 shares during the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Baozun by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 1,158,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,312,000 after buying an additional 635,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baozun by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 999,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,516,000 after buying an additional 405,259 shares during the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

BZUN opened at $11.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.17. Baozun Inc. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.41 million, a P/E ratio of 367.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $294.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.81 million. Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

