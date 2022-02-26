Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.16% of AAR worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAR by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AAR by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AAR by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in AAR by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $653,910.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,887 shares of company stock worth $2,756,379. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIR opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.73.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

