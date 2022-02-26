Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 266.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,772 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,093 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Merchants worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 144.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter worth about $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter worth about $271,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $43.79 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.15.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 36 shares of company stock worth $1,504 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRME shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

