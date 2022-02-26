Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 3,548 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 208.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

NYSE:MLM opened at $385.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.61. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.42 and a 1 year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

