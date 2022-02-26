Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 5,419 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BRP in the third quarter worth $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 30.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.43.

DOOO stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.51.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.34%.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

