Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,935 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNOG. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $59,058,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $40,177,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $25,662,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $22,000,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $11,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOG opened at $8.10 on Friday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

