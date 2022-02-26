Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259,230 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Outfront Media stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 1.77. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.56%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

