Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 17,149 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 17,149 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.83, for a total transaction of $281,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total value of $98,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,404 shares of company stock valued at $16,424,755. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. lifted their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $411.34 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.38, a P/E/G ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

