Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 38,909 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,909 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Prologis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prologis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $148.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.08 and its 200 day moving average is $145.49. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.14 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

