Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 48,381 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,381 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 100,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 57,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,553,073.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $967,093.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LZB opened at $29.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.00.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

