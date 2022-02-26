Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 63,256 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,256 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of EchoStar worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

Get EchoStar alerts:

SATS opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.67. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SATS shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

EchoStar Profile (Get Rating)

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.