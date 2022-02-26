Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 77,106 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77,106 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Boise Cascade worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCC. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1,382.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 181,071 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.5% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 33.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 21.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BCC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $76.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average is $65.05. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $85.06.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.67%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.