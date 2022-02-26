Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 80,733 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 80,733 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

Shares of ALV opened at $92.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.77. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.83 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.51%.

In related news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

