Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 9,452 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,452 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Exelon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,723,000 after purchasing an additional 484,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exelon by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,176,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 165,109 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 4.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,351,000 after purchasing an additional 466,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,423,000 after acquiring an additional 79,815 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.60 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

