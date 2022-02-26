Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 152,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Latch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at about $128,835,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Latch by 77.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,651,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,333 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at about $58,083,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Latch by 29.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Latch by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,325,000 after purchasing an additional 174,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Latch alerts:

LTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $3.81 on Friday. Latch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98.

Latch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.