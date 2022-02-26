Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 119,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $41,860,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth about $467,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 152.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,897 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $326,000. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OWL opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $17.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 44,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $666,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,014,436 shares of company stock worth $76,958,755.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

