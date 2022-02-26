Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,733 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 130,782 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,066,000 after acquiring an additional 87,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rayonier by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,808,000 after acquiring an additional 344,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,845,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,298,000 after acquiring an additional 40,787 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

RYN opened at $39.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $41.09.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 99.08%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Rayonier Profile (Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.