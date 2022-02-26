Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,166 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after acquiring an additional 123,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 955,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,072,000 after acquiring an additional 46,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $203.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.13 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.22.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.62.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

