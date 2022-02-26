Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

CUBI stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.61. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.58.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $2,899,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $1,165,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,701 shares of company stock worth $12,243,198. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,327,000 after buying an additional 50,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 242,377 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 434,151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after acquiring an additional 475,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,427,000 after acquiring an additional 30,974 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

