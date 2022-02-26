CUTcoin (CUT) 1-Day Volume Hits $92.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $11.46 million and $92.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.19 or 0.00202353 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00022973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.97 or 0.00359641 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 160,073,004 coins and its circulating supply is 156,073,004 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

