CUTcoin Price Reaches $0.0745 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0745 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $11.62 million and approximately $93.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.28 or 0.00204800 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00023334 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00023808 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.24 or 0.00373048 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 160,040,777 coins and its circulating supply is 156,040,777 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

