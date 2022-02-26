CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $99.39, but opened at $104.43. CVR Partners shares last traded at $101.50, with a volume of 102 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.24 per share. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. This represents a $20.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is currently 29,300.00%.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UAN shares. TheStreet upgraded CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day moving average of $79.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,662.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVR Partners by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,267,000 after purchasing an additional 93,690 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.