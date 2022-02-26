CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) vs. Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Financial Comparison

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.1% of CyberArk Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Qumu shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Qumu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CyberArk Software has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qumu has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CyberArk Software and Qumu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberArk Software 0 2 14 0 2.88 Qumu 0 2 1 0 2.33

CyberArk Software currently has a consensus target price of $186.35, suggesting a potential upside of 17.31%. Qumu has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 215.79%. Given Qumu’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qumu is more favorable than CyberArk Software.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CyberArk Software and Qumu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberArk Software $502.92 million 12.35 -$83.95 million ($2.12) -74.93 Qumu $29.07 million 1.15 -$9.20 million ($1.09) -1.74

Qumu has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CyberArk Software. CyberArk Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qumu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CyberArk Software and Qumu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberArk Software -16.69% -9.01% -3.98% Qumu -65.99% -101.40% -40.53%

Summary

CyberArk Software beats Qumu on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Qumu (Get Rating)

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge. Qumu was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

