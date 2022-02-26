CyberMiles (CMT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $133,786.00

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $133,786.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,867.17 or 1.00121207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00074600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.81 or 0.00275150 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015625 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001495 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

