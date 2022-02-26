Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Reaches $119.08 on Top Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $81,600.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for about $119.08 or 0.00302385 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 25,732 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

