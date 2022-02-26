CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,997 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of CyrusOne worth $41,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 542.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 81,403 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 18.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,567,000 after acquiring an additional 141,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth $50,958,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.67 and its 200-day moving average is $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $90.44. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 990.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

