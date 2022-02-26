CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.21 Million

Analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) will post $29.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.60 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $16.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $79.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.85 million to $117.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $75.28 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 355.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 742,915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 815.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 748,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 666,574 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $4.03 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

