D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,963,776 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

