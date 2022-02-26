D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,120 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of D.R. Horton worth $16,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $42,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,963,776. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

