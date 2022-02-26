DAO Maker Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.00 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00005312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $146.12 million and $2.00 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00046766 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.97 or 0.07153715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.93 or 0.99441130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00045500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00048995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003096 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,927,630 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker's total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,927,630 coins. DAO Maker's official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

