DAOstack (GEN) Price Reaches $0.0266 on Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $128,291.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,187.73 or 0.99982457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00076847 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00023181 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00016274 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.32 or 0.00306971 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

