Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 374.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 38,410 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $145.08 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.59 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.36. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

