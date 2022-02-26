Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $11.52 on Friday. Daseke has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $394.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.65 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 70.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Daseke during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Daseke by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Daseke by 452.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

