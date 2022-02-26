Dash (DASH) Price Hits $93.55 on Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $991.77 million and approximately $153.16 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $93.55 or 0.00238942 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,601,174 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

