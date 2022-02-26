Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.
DASTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Monday, November 1st.
OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
