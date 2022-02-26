Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

DASTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Monday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.52.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

