DAV Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $924,319.07 (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $924,319.07 and approximately $513,931.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,603.51 or 0.99923352 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00073641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.22 or 0.00274936 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015618 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000980 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.