DDKoin Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $344,400.57 and $11,147.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DDKoin has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00200153 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008692 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005526 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004058 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000927 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002446 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.