DECOIN (DTEP) One Day Volume Tops $69.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, DECOIN has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a market cap of $5.89 million and $69.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DECOIN alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004599 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000796 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,371,221 coins and its circulating supply is 56,428,382 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DECOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.