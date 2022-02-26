DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Reaches Market Cap of $6.75 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.75 million and $130,571.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001911 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00046755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

