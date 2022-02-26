Deeper Network (DPR) Price Reaches $0.0930

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $116.12 million and $1.98 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0930 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00046766 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.97 or 0.07153715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.93 or 0.99441130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00045500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00048995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003096 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars.

