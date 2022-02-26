DeepOnion Hits Market Cap of $2.51 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $375.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013052 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007876 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,641,535 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.