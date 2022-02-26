DeepOnion (ONION) Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.33 million and $54.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014554 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007748 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,641,695 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.