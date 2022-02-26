DEEPSPACE Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $225,511.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $225,511.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.98 or 0.07036884 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,530.68 or 1.00235760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00048259 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

