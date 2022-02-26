DeFi Bids (BID) Market Cap Tops $323,888.24

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Bids has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. DeFi Bids has a total market cap of $323,888.24 and $4,297.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00036864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00110545 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

BID is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,451,506 coins and its circulating supply is 24,793,002 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

