DeFiSocial Gaming 1-Day Volume Reaches $123,629.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00045735 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.32 or 0.07004248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,558.99 or 0.99868729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00048344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003083 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars.

