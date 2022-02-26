DeGate (DG) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $15.65 million and $3.25 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00045735 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.32 or 0.07004248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,558.99 or 0.99868729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00048344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003083 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,229,193 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

