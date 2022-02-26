Degenerator 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00236365 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00013822 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003714 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000788 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00022173 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.