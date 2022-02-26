DeHive Price Hits $0.31 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, DeHive has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a market cap of $264,930.58 and $180,787.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00047094 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,809.87 or 0.07155711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,208.32 or 0.99849349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00049069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003097 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars.

