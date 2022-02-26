Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.15. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 744,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,808,000 after acquiring an additional 55,929 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 504,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,342,000 after purchasing an additional 127,248 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 316.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.47.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

